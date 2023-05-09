Old Video of Tyre Stuffed With Cash Falsely Linked to 2023 Karnataka Elections

A video which shows a tyre stuffed with large amounts of cash is being shared with users claiming that this is a new way of transferring money ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Elections.
The state will vote on 10 May, and the results will be declared on 13 May.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to 2019 and is not related to the upcoming state elections.
The Income Tax department had seized the cash when it was being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga in a spare tyre.
News reports: A Google Lens search led us to a report published on NDTV in 2019 which carried a similar visual as the viral video.
It mentioned that the I-T department seized Rs 2.3 crore in cash from a spare tyre in Karnataka.
The tax department received a tip-off about the cash being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga before the 2019 General elections, which was then intercepted.
The report also carried a video uploaded by news agency ANI about the same incident.
