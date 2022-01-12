COVID: India Reports 1.94 Lakh New Cases & 442 Deaths; Positivity at 11.05%

Amid a surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, India on Wednesday, 12 January, reported 1,94,720 new cases, 60,405 recoveries, and 442 deaths.

Late on Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive.