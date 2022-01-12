ADVERTISEMENT
COVID: India Reports 1.94 Lakh New Cases & 442 Deaths; Positivity at 11.05%

Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amid a surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, India on Wednesday, 12 January, reported 1,94,720 new cases, 60,405 recoveries, and 442 deaths.</p></div>
Late on Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive.

  • The total active case tally has reached 9,55,319, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 11.05 percent on Wednesday.

  • Omicron case tally at 4,868.

  • Delhi reported 21,259 cases, while Mumbai recorded 11,647 cases on Tuesday.

1,700 Delhi Cops Have Tested COVID Positive

Delhi Police said on Wednesday that 1,700 of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 between 1-12 January.

‘Lata Mangeshkar To Be Under Observation for 10-12 Days'

Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital told ANI, "Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia".

'Ensure Optimal Availability of Medical Oxygen': Union Health Secretary

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all states/UTs for taking immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities.

In his letter, Bhushan stated that states/UTs should have buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care.

He further asked states/UTs to ensure proper functioning of PSA plants and availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators.

112 IIT-Hyderabad Students Test Positive for COVID

As many as 112 students of IIT-Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19. The campus has been placed under lockdown.


