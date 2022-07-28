Fact-Check: No, This Is Not an Engagement Photo of Smriti Irani’s Daughter Zoish

After Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani came under scrutiny for allegedly running an "illegal bar" in Goa's Assagao, a photograph of a couple celebrating their engagement is going viral on social media, claiming that it shows 18-year-old Zoish's engagement in December 2021.

Social media users are sharing a set of photos, including a screenshot of a post from Smriti Irani's verified Instagram profile, with the claim that it shows the crime of "child marriage."