10 of 11 Congress MLAs Attend Party Meet in Goa, Quash Rumours of Rift

Ten out of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa attended a meeting chaired by AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik in Panaji on Monday night, 11 July, quashing speculations of a rift in the party.

Former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, and state party president Amit Patkar were among those in attendance at the meeting which reportedly went on for over two hours at the state party headquarters.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat was the only Congress legislator from the state who remained absent.

This comes after five out of the 11 MLAs – Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delilah Lobo – went incommunicado on Sunday. They, however, attended the Goa Assembly proceedings on the first day of its monsoon session on Monday and claimed there was nothing wrong and that they were with the party.