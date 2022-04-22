PM Boris Johnson Meets PM Modi, Says 'India-UK Ties Have Never Been Stronger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Rahstrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday, 22 April. The UK PM is on a two-day visit to India, and will be holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later in the day.

Soon after he was welcomed by the Indian PM, Prime Minister Johnson laid a wreath at the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also received the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.