Another ‘Trump Wall’ Goes Up, To Hide Slums During His India Visit
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is building a wall in an apparent effort to mask a slum along the route that US President Donald Trump is likely to take when he visits the city on 24 February, The Indian Express reports.
The wall – part of a regional beautification drive – will reportedly extend along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.
The construction of the wall will be followed by a plantation drive along the stretch in which fully grown date palms will be transplanted, the official added.
'Don't Know Anything About It': Ahmedabad Mayor
The Dev Saran or Saraniyavaas slum area is reportedly a decade-old settlement with around 500 houses and a population of nearly 2,500 people.
However, the city's mayor, Bijal Patel, has denied any knowledge about the construction of such a wall, reports news agency ANI.
Trump is set to embark on a two-day visit to India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, on 24 and 25 February, the White House announced on Monday, 10 February.
During his visit, Trump will participate in a grand roadshow planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, sources cited by PTI said on Wednesday.
He will also visit the newly-constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in the city’s Motera area and address a gathering there, likely to be attended by over one lakh people.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, PTI and ANI)
