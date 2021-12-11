No, These Photos Don’t Show Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano Enroute Ayodhya

A collage of two photos is being shared to claim that the elderly woman seen in the photos is Bilkis Bano, also known as Bilkis Dadi, who rose to prominence for her resilience during the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, we found that the women in the photos is not Bilkis Bano, as claimed.

In one photo, Arvind Kejriwal greets one elderly passenger who had departed from Delhi for the visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, while the other photo shows Mohinder Kaur, a farmer from Punjab, who was earlier misidentified as Bilkis Bano.