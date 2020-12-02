Kangana Ranaut in Legal Trouble Over Her Fake Tweet on Bilkis Dadi
Ranaut’s tweet mistook Mohinder Kaur for Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano.
Kangana Ranaut has been entangled in a legal mess for her false tweet claiming that she saw Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis ‘Dadi’ at a farmers protest. A lawyer from Punjab’s Zirakpur has issued her a legal notice demanding that the actor tenders an apology within seven days.
Ranaut had posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it showed the famous ‘Dadi’ at a farmer protest. The woman in the photograph was later revealed to be 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village.
The tweet, which was deleted after being labelled as ‘fake news’, also alleged that Bilkis was available at protests for Rs 100.
Advocate Hakam Singh told ANI, “I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued.”
He further added that Ranaut’s remarks not only “degraded the image of each lady and each person” but also were hugely disrespectful to the protesting farmers.
Kaur also spoke to The Indian Express and said that farming is a difficult job and that is why she is supporting the protests.
“I was told some actor wrote about me like this. She never visited my house, never saw what I am doing and she said that ‘I am available at Rs 100’.” she also said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)
