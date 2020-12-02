Kangana Ranaut in Legal Trouble Over Her Fake Tweet on Bilkis Dadi

Kangana Ranaut has been entangled in a legal mess for her false tweet claiming that she saw Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis ‘Dadi’ at a farmers protest. A lawyer from Punjab’s Zirakpur has issued her a legal notice demanding that the actor tenders an apology within seven days.

Ranaut had posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it showed the famous ‘Dadi’ at a farmer protest. The woman in the photograph was later revealed to be 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village.

The tweet, which was deleted after being labelled as ‘fake news’, also alleged that Bilkis was available at protests for Rs 100.

Advocate Hakam Singh told ANI, “I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued.”