‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ Appears on BBC’s 100 Women of 2020 List

After featuring on TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people list of 2020, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi has made it to BBC's list of 100 Women for the year.

The 82-year old rose to prominence after participating in the daily sit-ins at Shaheen Bagh, one of the most notable peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) introduced by the Modi government.

Bilkis Bano, who is famously and fondly referred to as ‘Bilkis Dadi’ became a symbol of resistance, perseverance and hope for the people protesting against the controversial law in the national capital.

Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist and author of Gujarat Files, described her as the “voice of the marginalised”, BBC noted.