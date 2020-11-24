‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ Appears on BBC’s 100 Women of 2020 List
Bilkis Dadi was also listed in TIME’s 100 most influential people earlier this year.
After featuring on TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people list of 2020, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi has made it to BBC's list of 100 Women for the year.
The 82-year old rose to prominence after participating in the daily sit-ins at Shaheen Bagh, one of the most notable peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) introduced by the Modi government.
Bilkis Bano, who is famously and fondly referred to as ‘Bilkis Dadi’ became a symbol of resistance, perseverance and hope for the people protesting against the controversial law in the national capital.
Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist and author of Gujarat Files, described her as the “voice of the marginalised”, BBC noted.
In February 2020, she said, “We are saying this from the beginning ‘Modi ji, you still have time to take this law (CAA) back. We will go back to our home.’ We are not sitting here for fun. We have been sitting here leaving behind our homes and kids. Modi ji hasn’t budged at all. So, even we will not budge by a hair’s breadth. We will continue to stay put here.”
BBC also quoted her encouraging women from marginalised communities to speak up against Modi’s highly majoritarian politics, saying,
“Women should feel empowered to step out of their homes and raise their voices, especially against injustice. If they don’t leave their homes, how will they showcase their strength?”Bilkis Bano
The Citizenship Amendment Act sparked a wave of protests across the country, as lawyers, academics, and various members of civil society believed it to be discriminatory and fundamentally against the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.
The Shaheen Bagh sit-in lasted for 101 days, and was the catalyst for several other sit-ins across the country.
(With inputs from BBC)
