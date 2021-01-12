Photo From Prayagraj Shared as Mosque on Old Delhi Railway Station
We found that the image showed the Line Shah Baba tomb which is situated in Prayagraj Junction.
An image of what appears to be a mosque on a railway station platform has gone viral with a claim that the mosque is at the platform of the Old Delhi railway station. The claim seemingly comes on the back of the recent demolition of a Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk, as part of the Delhi government’s redevelopment plan.
However, we found that the image showed Line Shah Baba tomb which is situated in Prayagraj Junction and not Old Delhi.
CLAIM
The image was shared with a caption that read, “ये मस्जिद पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म पर है, किसी मे हिम्मत है इसको कब तुड़वा रहे हो या सिर्फ हनुमान मंदिर ही रास्ते का रोड़ा था तुम्हारे |”
[Translation: This mosque is on the platform of Old Delhi railway station. Will anyone dare to break it or was the Hanuman temple the only obstacle?]
The image was massively viral on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on the image and found that the same image was used in two blog posts published in 2013. One such blog post was titled, “Masjid in Prayagaraj railway station” and it talked about how it was wrong to have a religious structure on a railway station, which is a public place.
Based on the information from the article, we looked for “Mosque on Prayagraj/Allahabad railway station”. While going through the search results under the images tab, we came across a photo available on Getty Images that had the image of the religious structure from a different angle and the name of Prayagraj Junction station was visible.
In the search results, we also found that the structure was actually a tomb and was called Line Shah Baba Tomb. Several images of the tomb from various angles were available online. We also found a 360-degree image posted by a user on Google Maps which showed the tomb along with the Prayagraj Junction sign.
We also reached out to a local journalist from Uttar Pradesh, who confirmed to us that the image was from Prayagraj junction.
Evidently, an image of the Line Shah Baba tomb at the Prayagraj Junction was falsely shared as a mosque built at the Old Delhi railway station.
