Amanatullah Khan To Be In Police Custody for 5 More Days, Another 'Aide' Held
He will be produced before the court on 26 September.
A Delhi court has sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to five more days of police custody in connection with a case from 2020 related to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan was the Chairperson.
The Anti Corruption Branch, which arrested Khan, claimed in court that they have traced the money transactions linked to him to Dubai. It also said that, according to a complaint, an MCD school in the Fatehpuri Masjid area was converted into shops and rented out, but the documents weren't provided.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed another one of Khan's alleged aides, Kaushar Imam Siddique from Telangana, officials told PTI.
Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, 47, a resident of Jogabai Extension, was wanted in a case of Arms Act registered against him after a country-made pistol and three live rounds were found in his premises, they said.
“We have apprehended Laddan from Telangana in connection with an FIR registered against him under the Arms Act,” a senior police officer said.
The Delhi police on Saturday, 17 September, had arrested another alleged aide, Hamid Ali, after an unlicensed pistol, some bullets, and Rs 12 lakh in cash were found at his residence on Friday.
Hamid Ali reportedly disclosed to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) that Khan kept weapons and cash in his house, and that all the transactions were done on his instructions, according to ACB sources.
Background
Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Friday, 16 September, in a 2020 corruption case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.
Khan's house was raided and he was summoned for questioning by the ACB on Friday after the agency began its probe against the alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.
According to the ACB, while working as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan had illegally recruited 32 people by violating guidelines and had misappropriated funds comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government.
Calling his arrest a new conspiracy to defame the party and implicate the MLA in a fake case, AAP had released a statement and said, "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless & totally fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or office during the raid."
