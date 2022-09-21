Amanatullah Khan To Be In Police Custody for 5 More Days, Another 'Aide' Held

A Delhi court has sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to five more days of police custody in connection with a case from 2020 related to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan was the Chairperson.

He will be produced before the court on 26 September.

The Anti Corruption Branch, which arrested Khan, claimed in court that they have traced the money transactions linked to him to Dubai. It also said that, according to a complaint, an MCD school in the Fatehpuri Masjid area was converted into shops and rented out, but the documents weren't provided.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed another one of Khan's alleged aides, Kaushar Imam Siddique from Telangana, officials told PTI.

Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, 47, a resident of Jogabai Extension, was wanted in a case of Arms Act registered against him after a country-made pistol and three live rounds were found in his premises, they said.