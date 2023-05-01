Fact-Check: Sanju Samson Didn’t Discover Yashasvi Jaiswal While Eating Pani Puri

A photo showing cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal at a food stall is being widely shared on social media, the day he became the highest individual scorer during the 2023 Indian Premier League.

The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that Jaiswal, who was a pani puri (an Indian street snack) vendor, was discovered by Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in 2020 while the latter was eating at his stall.