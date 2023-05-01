Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Climbs to Top Spot With Century

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on 30 April and moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table with four wins and four losses.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 runs after Rajasthan batted first and has now climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 428 runs.

This is his first century in the IPL 2023 season and it is the highest score that he made so far. His strike rate is 159.70 and he scored 3 half-centuries from nine innings.