Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Climbs to Top Spot With Century

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Jaiswal scored his first century in this season of the Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on 30 April and moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table with four wins and four losses.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 runs after Rajasthan batted first and has now climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 428 runs.

This is his first century in the IPL 2023 season and it is the highest score that he made so far. His strike rate is 159.70 and he scored 3 half-centuries from nine innings.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)

2. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 422 runs (8 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (9 matches)

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (9 matches)

5. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 333 runs (8 matches)

Faf Du Plessis is at the second place in the Orange cap standings with 422 runs followed by Devon Conway in the third position with 414 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fourth position with 354 runs with Virat Kohli trailing behind at the fifth place with 333 runs.

The RCB batsman will have an opportunity to rise in the ranks of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race in the 43rd fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 May.

