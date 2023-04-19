ADVERTISEMENT

Atiq Ahmed Killing: 5 Policemen Suspended, Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

The police personnel were suspended after a SIT charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

The Quint
Published
Crime
1 min read
Atiq Ahmed Killing: 5 Policemen Suspended, Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody
Days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, five policemen were suspended for 'negligence' on Wednesday, 19 April.

The suspended personnel include Shahganj police station incharge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector, and three constables, reported news agency PTI.

A senior police officer said that the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties, the report said.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in presence of police and media, while being taken for medical examination on Saturday, 15 April.

The alleged attackers – Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23), and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) – who were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday, were remanded to four-day police custody by a CJM court in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Read More
