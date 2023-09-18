Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.) This video is also viral on YouTube.
What is the truth?: This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) by a TikTok user by replacing a person playing badminton with a robot.
The actual video shows a badminton rally between a man playing opposite the two children.
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on Facebook and found a video that had several similarities to the viral clip.
It was uploaded by a page called "Phalore bedmation club" on 21 October 2021.
The video showed a man engaged in a badminton rally with the two children.
Below is a comparison showing the key similarities between the viral and original videos.
Further, we performed a Google reverse image search and came across the viral video on TikTok by an account called MagicalMagicWorld. We accessed the video using a virtual private network (VPN).
The video was posted with the hashtag "AI."
The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim of a robot competing with a human at table tennis. The video was digitally altered to add the robot.
Conclusion: The viral video has been AI-generated to add the robot playing against the children and does not show a real match between humans and robots, as claimed.
