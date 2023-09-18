ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated

This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence to add the robot playing opposite the children.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video of a 'robot' engaged in an intense badminton rally with two children is being widely shared on social media.

Those sharing the video have called it the future of sports and "cutting-edge".

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.) This video is also viral on YouTube.

What is the truth?: This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) by a TikTok user by replacing a person playing badminton with a robot.

The actual video shows a badminton rally between a man playing opposite the two children.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Is an AI-generated Image of PM Modi Looking at a Microscope

Fact-Check: This Is an AI-generated Image of PM Modi Looking at a Microscope
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on Facebook and found a video that had several similarities to the viral clip.

  • It was uploaded by a page called "Phalore bedmation club" on 21 October 2021.

  • The video showed a man engaged in a badminton rally with the two children.

Here is the link to the Facebook post. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • Below is a comparison showing the key similarities between the viral and original videos.

The highlighted portions are the key similarities in the viral video and original video. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint

  • Further, we performed a Google reverse image search and came across the viral video on TikTok by an account called MagicalMagicWorld. We accessed the video using a virtual private network (VPN).

  • The video was posted with the hashtag "AI."

An archive of the TikTok video is here

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot) 

  • We found other videos posted by this TikTok user. All these had themes of robots competing with humans in different sports.

  • These videos were also accompanied with the hashtag "AI."

(Links to similar videos created by this TikTok user can be found here, here and here.)

Here are a few examples of the videos created by TikTok user, MagicalMagicWorld. 

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot) 

  • The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim of a robot competing with a human at table tennis. The video was digitally altered to add the robot.

Here is a preview of the similar story. 

(Source: The Quint/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral video has been AI-generated to add the robot playing against the children and does not show a real match between humans and robots, as claimed.

Also Read

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images of Vladimir Putin as a Buddhist Monk Go Viral

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images of Vladimir Putin as a Buddhist Monk Go Viral
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×