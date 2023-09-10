Young Shuttler Kiran George Wins Indonesia Masters by Beating Japanese Opponent

Indian badminton player Kiran George won his second Super 100 title, as he clinched victory at the final of the 2023 Indonedia Masters on Sunday, 10 September. The 23-year-old defeated Japan’s Koo Takahashi by a margin of 21-19, 22-20.

George, who won the Odisha Open in 2022 by beating a strong opponent in Priyanshu Rajawat, started his campaign with a comfortable 21-13, 21-16 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai.