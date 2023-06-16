ADVERTISEMENT

Photo of RJ Sayema Rahman Falsely Shared as One of Karnataka’s Muskan Khan

The photo on the left shows Sayema Rahman, a radio jockey and not Muskan Khan, who lives in Karnataka's Mandya.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A set of photos, one of which shows a woman standing in a pink hoodie while the other shows a woman in a black hijab has gone viral on social media platforms.

What are users claiming?: The set is being shared with a caption which claims that the photos show Muskan Khan, the burqa-clad girl from Karnataka's Mandya who stood up to a group of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in February 2022.

The posts try to claim that Khan ditched the burqa after going to London.

The claim is viral on Facebook.

The set of photos has gone viral on Facebook.

The Quint received queries of the verification of this claim in multiple languages on its WhatsApp tipline.

Is it true? : No.

  • The photo showing a woman in a pink hoodie is of Sayema Rahman, a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi, while the one on the right is of Muskan.

  • Speaking to The Quint, Muskan's father, Mohammed Hussain said that she is currently in Karnataka.

How did we find out?: We cropped the image on the left and ran a reverse image search on Google.

  • This led us to a tweet shared by radio jockey Sayema Rahman which carried four photos, including the one in the claim.

  • It was shared with the caption, "London is beautiful" on 6 June.

Taking a cue from this, we looked checked Rahman's social media accounts.

Sayema Rahman shared several photos in the same outfit. 

We came across the same photo in a video shared on her account, which was posted on 6 June and shared with hashtags related to London and Scotland.

The photo was also shared as a part of a video.

What about Muskan Khan?: We reached out the Mohammed Hussain, Muskan's father, who told us that the photo was "fake."

"The photo is fake. Muskan is at home here in Mandya, Karnataka."
Mohammed Hussain, Muskan's father

Ever since the hijab protest, Muskan has often been the target of false claims and misinformation. You can read some of our fact-checks on such claims here.

Conclusion: The photo of the woman in a pink hoodie is that of Sayema Rahman, a radio jockey and not Muskan Khan.

