Al Qaeda Chief Slams Karnataka Hijab Row, Praises 'Noble Sister' Muskan Khan
In the 8-minute-long video, al-Zawahiri said that the hijab controversy had exposed "the reality of Hindu India".
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the chief of the terror group Al Qaeda, released a video late on Tuesday, 5 April, slamming the hijab row in Karnataka and praising Muskan Khan, the defiant student from the state's Mandya who raised slogans and stood up to a mob of saffron-clad youths who heckled her over her burqa.
In the eight-minute-long video, titled "The Noble Woman of India," al-Zawahiri said that the hijab controversy had exposed "the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy".
He also asked Indians to "avoid being deceived by the pagan Hindu democracy of India which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims".
He said that it was the same kind of deception that was practiced by France, Holland, and Switzerland when they banned the wearing of hijabs, "while allowing nudity".
'Muskan Bravely Challenged Hindu Mob': Al-Zawahiri
The Al Qaeda chief also praised Muskan Khan as the "noble woman of India" and "a sister". He said that Khan had bravely "challenged a mob of Hindu polytheists with defiant slogans of Takbeer." adding that he had written a poem in praise of the defiant student.
In a video, Khan could be seen raising slogans of "Allahu Akbar" in response to "Jai Sri Ram" slogans by saffron-clad Hindu anti-hijab protestors.
"May Allah reward her for showing a moral lesson to sisters plagued by an inferiority complex via-a-vis the decadent Western world," he said.
Al-Zawahiri also criticised other South Asian countries, saying that the governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh had been "imposed on us," and that they did not defend Al Qaeda, and preferred to defend "the very enemies they have empowered to fight against us".
There were reports in 2020 that al-Zawahiri had died of natural causes – which were belied after he released a video on 11 September 2021 to mark two decades since the 9/11 terror strike took place in New York.
Al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden's deputy when the 9/11 attack was carried out by Al Qaeda and succeeded him as the chief of the dreaded group following his death in 2011.
