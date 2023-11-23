Did Ponting Criticise BCCI After Australia’s Win in 2023 ICC World Cup? No!

An image of former Australian captain and cricketer Ricky Ponting is being shared to claim that he criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and called it 'cricket mafia'.

What have users claimed?: The image of Pointing is being shared with a caption saying, "Ricky Ponting on Fox Cricket: "This is a win of justice against cricket mafia. Your money and power is still not winning World Cups for you. How embarrassing." Ponting owned India and BCCI."