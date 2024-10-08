Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Mix, Image Is Edited!

A photo showing a box of a spice blend with the words 'Ramdev Beef Biryani' on it is being shared on social media.
The claim: The box, which also carries yoga guru Baba Ramdev's brand's name 'Patanjali', is being shared to claim that it makes a spice blend to cook beef, which is a sacred animal in Hindu culture.
However, these websites identified the brand as 'National' and did not mention 'Ramdev' or 'Patanjali, confirming that the photo was an edited one.
Taking a cue from this, we used the term 'National Beef Biryani' as keywords on Google.
This led us to more listings of the product, which was being sold on Amazon and Walmart in the USA.
However, we could not find this product listed on the company's website.
National Foods' website mentions that their products are sold in several countries, including Canada. USA, UAE, and Pakistan. It does not mention India.
Conclusion: An edited photo is being shared to claim that Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is selling a beef biryani spice blend.
