Edited Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech in Tamil Nadu Shared To Mock the Leader

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from a recent rally by his party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is going viral to take a dig at the leader

What about the video?: The 16-second clip shows Gandhi saying, "And you like say I like dosas, come here and you tell the people of Tamil Nadu you like dosa. At the same time, you say you like dosa. You might like dosa, you might like vadas also...(unclear)."