Fake Images Inspired By 'Modi Ka Parivar' Campaign Viral to Target Celebrities

A screenshot of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's official X (formerly Twitter) handle is being shared to claim that she has added "Modi Ka Parivaar" (Modi's family) next to her name.
Similarly, a screenshot of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's X handle which showed the words "मोदी की चमची" (Modi's sycophant) written next to her name is doing the rounds on social media platforms.
A different image is going viral with a claim that News18's Amish Devgan has added "Modi's lapdog" on his official X handle.
(Swipe right to view all claims.)
You can view an archive of the post here.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
What's the context?: As per reports, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav recently targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing other parties of dynastic politics, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Yadav attacked PM Modi saying, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?"
Following this, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders started add 'Modi Ka Parivaar' next to their names on their official X handles.
Are these claims true? Neither are these screenshots real nor is there any truth in the viral claims. The images have been fabricated to mislead the viewers.
Italian PM Meloni’s X account: We checked PM Meloni's official X handle and found that she had not added the said words next to her name.
No news reports available: It should be noted that if PM Meloni had indeed added 'Modi Ka Parivar' next to her name, it would have received significant media attention given the importance of both personalities involved.
What we found on Ranaut's account?: On checking the actor's official X handle, it became clear that she has not added anything related to PM Modi next to her name.
About Devgan's X account: Team WebQoof went through the anchor's X handle and did not come across anything mention of PM Modi next to the former's name.
It became further clear the viral screenshot is being shared to take a dig at Devgan.
Conclusion: It is clear that several fabricated screenshots are being shared to take a dig at public figures.
