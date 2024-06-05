2024 Lok Sabha Election Is A Win Of 'Kaafi Real' Democracy

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results were announced by the Election Commission of India on 5 June morning. It was all crystal clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition is set to form the Union government for a third consecutive term. But this Lok Sabha election was not just about any party winning.

This election was about YOU, the Voters! This is your jeet too!

India celebrated democracy!

As a voter, you tried to stay afloat with all the fake news and misinformation that surrounded you. You successfully silenced the noise from all sides, which increased as the polling days came closer. Be it your neta who asked you to vote on religion, caste, even offered freebies in the name of policies, etc. or TV news anchors who promoted politician's propaganda. You’ve risen above those.

We, the people, have done an excellent job restoring democracy and electing an opposition. Here's to democracy ki jeet! Here’s to your victory!