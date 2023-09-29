Pragya Thakur Makes False Claim About Nehru’s Signature on the Constitution

In an interview, Pragya Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first person to sign the Constitution of India, sidelining former President Rajendra Prasad and leaving little to no space for Prasad’s signature.

What did Pragya Thakur say?: In an interview published on Aaj Tak’s YouTube channel on 15 September, Thakur said:

“Jawaharlal Nehru was so eager to sign the Constitution as soon as possible. When the Constitution was made, it was to be signed. The President’s signature comes first. But he (Nehru) signed and left no space for others. The President had to sign on the side later.”

Pragya Thakur’s statement can be heard at the 31:45 mark in the interview.