COVID-19: Fake Bulletin Used to Claim PM Ordered Internet Shutdown

We found a bulletin run by ABP News which was aired on Tuesday, 24 March with the title ‘Coronavirus Crisis: PM Modi Puts India Under Complete Lockdown For 21 Days’. There are several visual similarities and differences in the viral photos and the bulletin aired by the channel.

While the top band and PM Modi’s attire are the same in both, the lower band is different both in the terms of content and format. One can see a yellow coloured lower band in the bulletin, however, in the viral photo, there is a red coloured lower band and with a completely different text.