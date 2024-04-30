Fact-Check: This Video of Police Catching Man Wearing Burqa Is Not From India

A video which shows a policeman catching a man wearing burqa is being shared on social media platforms with users linking it to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Why it's important for polling booth officers to check Burqa clad women, because many of them are not really women."
What is the truth?: The video has been online since at least June 2023 and is unrelated to India or Lok Sabha Elections. The incident took place in Pakistan's Lahore, where a man was caught wearing a burqa.
How did we find that out?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video directed us to a better quality version uploaded by an X handle named '@MahakAajkal'.
It was uploaded on 19 June 2023 and its caption said, "Commercial use of #Hijab in Capital city police #pakistan."
A closer at the background wall showed the words "Capital City Police Lahore" written on it, which indicated the video was recorded in Pakistan.
What did the police say?: The official X handle of Lahore Police replied to one of the posts carrying the same video and clarified that the incident of a man wearing a burqa had raised concern.
The police said, "While it was a lawful arrest carried out by SI Qadeer, what followed next was distressing as the police officer resorted to indecent gestures while stripping the accused of the fake ladies attire. As a consequence, HC Asif has been suspended from duty and is facing disciplinary action for his actions.."
Conclusion: This video of a policeman catching a man wearing a burqa is not related to India or 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
