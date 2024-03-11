Video From Pakistan’s Crowded Market Falsely Shared as One From UK's Bradford

A video showing a crowded market with several women in a burqa is being shared as one from Bradford, United Kingdom.
What are the users saying?: Users sharing claimed that Bradford was "completely unrecognisable due to mass immigration."
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a few comments under some of the claims which stated that the video is from Pakistan.
Using this information, we ran a relevant keyword search and came across the longer version of the viral video on YouTube by a channel called "GIRL IN PARADISE" from 10 February 2022.
We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities.
Between 00: 08 to 00:26 seconds of the YouTube video, the same shot of the viral video is visible.
It was uploaded with the title, "Walking tour of Hyderabad Pakistan walking through Shahi Bazar, Resham Bazar, City Walk."
The YouTuber described Shahi Bazar as "one of the longest bazaars in Asia which is around 400 years old."
They also wrote that the market starts from the Pakka Fort and ends at Market Tower (Naval Rai Clock Tower) and is about two kilometres long.
The market is known for selling arts, crafts, embroidery and jewellery of Sindhi heritage.
We have reached out to the YouTuber for further confirmation and the story will be updated once we get a response.
Conclusion: The video is being falsely peddled as one from Bradford with the claim that mass immigration has led to non-Europeans occupying space. However, the video is actually from Pakistan.
