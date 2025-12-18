No, The Philippines Didn’t Declare Indian Diplomat ‘Persona Non Grata’

An image showing a declaration allegedly issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of The Philippines, is being widely shared on social media following the terror attack by two gunmen near Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney on 14 December.

The claim: The image is being shared to claim that the DFA declared Nilesh Kumar Rai, the First Secretary (Consular & Community) of Indian Embassy in the Philippines, "PERSONA NON GRATA within the Philippines due to violation of Tenets and code of conduct (sic)."