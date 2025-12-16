One Bondi Beach Attacker Has Indian Passport, Originally From Hyderabad: Reports

The Bondi Beach shooting on 14 December 2025 has prompted a thorough investigation into the backgrounds of the attackers, particularly focusing on Sajid Akram, an Indian national from Hyderabad. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, has been classified as a terrorist act targeting a Jewish community event.

Sajid Akram, who had been living in Australia since 1998, reportedly cut ties with his family in Hyderabad after marrying a Christian woman. His family expressed shock at the news of his involvement in the attack, stating they had not been in contact for many years, as reported by The News Minute.