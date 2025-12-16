Altered Photo Misidentifies Bondi Beach Shooter as Indian ‘Santosh Narain'

advertisement
A photograph of a driver licence issued in Australia's New South Wales area, bearing the name 'Santosh Narain' is being widely shared on social media in the wake of the terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach on 14 December.
The claim: The photo of one Santosh Narain's licence is being shared to claim that he was identified as one of the gunmen who killed 15 people and left over 40 injured in the deadliest terror attack in Australia since 1996.
How do we know?: The Quint reported on the attackers' identities, naming them as Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24).
None of the reports related to the Bondi shooting mentioned any individual named Santosh Narain.
Since these reports established that the shooters were identified as Sajid and Naveed Akram, it is clear that the image is not authentic.
Running a reverse image search on the photo led us to an India Today report which carried an image of the actual driver's license, showing Akram's name.
In this photo, Akram was seen wearing a shirt resembling Pakistan's cricket jersey.
Conclusion: An altered image is being shared to falsely claim that one of the Bondi Beach gunmen was identified as Santosh Narain, an Indian national.
