Bondi Beach Attack Spotlights Internal Security Threats Facing Democracies Today

Technological innovations including the use of drones and AI will only add to the intractable nature of the terror challenge to IS and the lone-wolf exigency.

Other major religion-triggered terror attacks in the recent past include the New Orleans attack (January 2025) where a driver inspired by ISIS ideology rammed a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring many. The US' Federal Bureau of Investigation linked it to Islamist extremism. The other major incident was the Moscow City Hall attack (March 2024) wherein the ISIS-Khorasan claimed responsibility for killing 145 at the concert venue, one of the deadliest Islamist attacks in Europe.

How should nations and civil society respond to this scourge of terrorism that is likely to be a recurring IS challenge?

The Australian template is instructive and the domestic political debate over this issue has been intense, heated and often acrimonious. The 7 October Hamas terror attack on Israel and the disproportionate war of retribution that the Netanyahu government unleashed against Gaza stoked a fierce debate in the Australian polity—as it has in many other parts of the world.