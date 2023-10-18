Video of Paragliding Accident From South Korea Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas

A video showing a paraglider crashing into an electric power line is being shared with the claim that it shows a 'Hamas paraglider' in the video.
What is the truth?: The claim is false. The video shows a paragliding accident that happened near Seopjikoji Beach in Jeju, South Korea in June 2023 and is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them and came across an older version of the video on X from June, which was shared with a caption in Chinese.
Using relevant keywords in Mandarin, we came across several news reports that wrote about a paragliding accident that took place in South Korea in June.
CQ News carried a screenshot of the viral video in its report.
It reported that on 16 June, "a person crashed into high-voltage power lines while paragliding near Seogwipo Beach in South Korea."
We also came across a news broadcast by a Korean media channel, YTN on YouTube that was uploaded on 16 June.
It was uploaded with the title, "A man in his 60s paragliding in Jeju dies after getting caught in a high-voltage wire." (translated from Korean to English.)
Latest Updates on Israel and Palestine: The latest Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza has killed at least 500 people.
However, the Israeli army has distanced itself from the incident by releasing a video, stating that the rocket that attacked the hospital did not belong to them, as reported by Al Jazeera.
United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel for a "solidarity visit" on 18 October.
The death toll has continued to rise with 3000 people killed in Gaza because of Israeli attacks since 7 October.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral claim is false and not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It shows a paragliding accident that happened in South Korea in June.
