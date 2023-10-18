At Least 500 Killed in Alleged Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital

An alleged Israeli airstrike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, 18 October, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
However, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has refuted the claim and blamed that a rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad group misfired and is responsible for the blast. A rocket (launched by the group) aimed at Israel misfired, IDF alleged.
Palestinian militant group Hamas launched 5,000 rockets towards Israel on 7 October, following which Israel has been continuously bombing Gaza, around 40 km long and 10 km land housing over 2 million people.
As per Gaza's health authorities, at least 3,000 people have died since Israel begun it's assault, meanwhile around 1,300 people were killed in the attack by Hamas on Israel, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden is on his way to Israel to show support to the country amid the conflict.
"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," a statement released by Biden said.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X, "The entire world should know, it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murdered their own children"
UN Secretary General António Guterres said, "I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn. My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law."
