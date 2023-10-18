Biden Blames 'Other Team' for Gaza Hospital Attack After Landing in Israel

Trigger Warning: Mentions of graphic violence, assault and sexual violence.
US President Joe Biden landed in Israel's Tel Aviv on Wednesday, 18 October on a "solidarity visit" following a growing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas and a "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.
Biden's Air Force One touched down just before 1:30 pm IST (0800 GMT) at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed him personally.
An agreement was reached between the US and Benjamin Netanyahu's government that focuses on providing humanitarian relief and establishing safe areas for over 2 million people in Gaza who are currently in urgent need of water, food, and medical assistance due to the ongoing conflict.
Biden was cheduled to visit Amman, Jordan on Wednesday, to hold meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. However, the summit was called off before his arrival.
Biden, Netanyahu Hold Joint Press Conference
Following his arrival, Biden and Netanyahu held a joint press conference.
Here are the top points from the PM Netanyahu's address:
"I want to thank you for coming here today and for the unequivocal support you have given Israel during these trying times. The support that reflects the overwhelming will of the American people."
"We see that support and your steadfast commitment to provide Israel with the tools we need to defend ourselves. We see that support in the clear message you send our enemies not to test our resolve, and in the two American carrier battle groups that you send to the region to back up those words, with action but above all, Mr. President, the world sees that support and the moral clarity that you have demonstrated from the moment Israel was attacked."
"Hamas murder children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children. They burned people alive. They raped and murdered women. They beheaded soldiers, and they searched for the secret hiding places where parents hid their children..."
Meanwhile, US President Biden said:
"...I was deeply sad by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I have seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there are a lot of people out there, I am not sure..."
"...Terrorist group Hamas has slaughtered over 1300 people...including 31 Americans. They have taken scores of people hostage, including children...They have committed atrocities that make ISIS look somewhat more rational."
During his time in Jordan, Kirby mentioned that Biden will address matters related to regional security, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and address humanitarian needs for the people in Gaza.
Kirby stated, "We aim to expedite the initiation of humanitarian assistance as soon as possible."
Blinken announced that the US and Israel have come to an agreement to formulate a plan facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to the civilians in Gaza.
Previously, Iran's foreign minister issued a warning, asserting that Israel would face repercussions if it took action in Gaza, and he mentioned the possibility of "preemptive action" in the near future.
This announcement was made after over seven hours of talks between Blinken, Netanyahu, and the Israeli national security cabinet, with the understanding that corridors for humanitarian aid and safe zones for civilians in Gaza had been agreed upon.
Authorities in Gaza have reported a tragic toll, with over 2,800 casualties, a significant portion of whom are children. Additionally, more than 10,000 individuals with injuries are currently in hospitals struggling with a severe shortage of essential supplies.
