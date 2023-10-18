Biden Blames 'Other Team' for Gaza Hospital Attack After Landing in Israel

US President Joe Biden landed in Israel's Tel Aviv on Wednesday, 18 October on a "solidarity visit" following a growing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas and a "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.

Biden's Air Force One touched down just before 1:30 pm IST (0800 GMT) at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed him personally.

An agreement was reached between the US and Benjamin Netanyahu's government that focuses on providing humanitarian relief and establishing safe areas for over 2 million people in Gaza who are currently in urgent need of water, food, and medical assistance due to the ongoing conflict.