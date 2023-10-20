Old Clip of Pakistani Politician Warning Israel & Favouring Palestine Goes Viral

A video of a Pakistani politician extending Pakistan's support to Palestine while threatening to 'bomb' Israel is going viral on the internet where users are linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
What does she say?: The politician mentions about atomic bombs owned by Pakistan and says, "These atom bombs are kept to use to protect Muslims and Pakistan."
She further adds that if Israel does not stop its brutality against Palestine then Pakistan "will erase it from the world map."
Who shared it?: Along with social media users, several news media outlets like Firstpost, Asianet Newsable and Navbharat Times also shared the viral claim.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across an extended version of the video on YouTube.
This video was shared by the official account of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a Pakistani political party, on 23 May 2021.
The title stated that it showed Sarwat Fatima delivering a speech about Palestine in Sindh Assembly.
Fatima is a former member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.
The viral video starts at 5:10 timestamp in the original video.
At 3:57 timestamp, she starts talking about the atrocities happening in Palestine.
A major outbreak of violence commenced on 10 May 2022 between Hamas group in Palestine and Israel.
Conclusion: An old video of a Pakistani politician threatening Israel and supporting Palestine is going viral as recent.
