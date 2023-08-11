(More archives can be seen here and here. We also received a query about this video on our WhatsApp tipline.)
What's the truth?: The video is not from Pakistan and dates back to March 2020.
It shows the aftermath of an attack at a gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search, we came across a tweet from 26 March 2020 which carried a similar video.
The tweet also stated that the visuals are from a gurudwara in Kabul which was attacked on 25 March 2020.
The video showed the destruction caused inside the premises due to a deadly attack.
We noticed the same red carpet and metal balustrades with blue mid portion in both videos.
Taking a cue, we performed relevant keyword search and came across a video posted by news agency Associated Press (AP) on their official YouTube channel.
The video was shared on 30 March 2020 and was titled, "Afghan officials: 25 killed in Kabul attack on Sikhs."
We compared the two visuals and found similarities including a big chandelier, similar text on the wall, metal balustrades and red carpet.
More about the attack: We found several reports about this attack.
The attack happened on 25 March 2020 and killed over 25 people including children.
The Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISKP), an Islamic State militant group affiliate, later claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack.
We also conducted a keyword search for blasts in Gurudwaras in Pakistan and were not able to find any stories that had matching visuals.
Conclusion: A video showing the aftermath of a terrorist attack at a gurudwara in Afghanistan is being falsely shared as from Pakistan.
