This video dates back to 2020 and is from Afghanistan's Kabul and not Pakistan.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
(Trigger warning: Mention and visuals of terror attack. Viewer discretion is advised.)

A video showing destruction and aftermath of a major attack inside a place of worship is going viral on social media to claim that a gurudwara was attacked in Pakistan recently.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(More archives can be seen here and here. We also received a query about this video on our WhatsApp tipline.)

What's the truth?: The video is not from Pakistan and dates back to March 2020.

  • It shows the aftermath of an attack at a gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search, we came across a tweet from 26 March 2020 which carried a similar video.

  • The tweet also stated that the visuals are from a gurudwara in Kabul which was attacked on 25 March 2020.

  • The video showed the destruction caused inside the premises due to a deadly attack.

  • We noticed the same red carpet and metal balustrades with blue mid portion in both videos.

The video is from 2020.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Taking a cue, we performed relevant keyword search and came across a video posted by news agency Associated Press (AP) on their official YouTube channel.

  • The video was shared on 30 March 2020 and was titled, "Afghan officials: 25 killed in Kabul attack on Sikhs."

  • We compared the two visuals and found similarities including a big chandelier, similar text on the wall, metal balustrades and red carpet.

The video is from Afghanistan.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

More about the attack: We found several reports about this attack.

  • The attack happened on 25 March 2020 and killed over 25 people including children.

  • The Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISKP), an Islamic State militant group affiliate, later claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack.

We also conducted a keyword search for blasts in Gurudwaras in Pakistan and were not able to find any stories that had matching visuals.

Conclusion: A video showing the aftermath of a terrorist attack at a gurudwara in Afghanistan is being falsely shared as from Pakistan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Pakistan   Afghanistan   Fact Check 

