Did India Issue a Letter to Pakistan Seeking Transfer of Imran Khan? No!

A document purportedly issued by the Ministry of External Affairs is going viral on the internet to claim that the Indian government has requested Pakistan to send its former PM Imran Khan as a 'political prisoner'.
What did the viral post say?: Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Breaking News: Top secret letter of the Indian Ministery of External Affairs gets leaked on Social Media. Indian Government has requested Pakistan to send Imran Khan as a political prisoner to India just like Haseena Wajid (sic)."
What's the truth?: There are several inconsistencies in the document, which raised doubts about its authenticity.
Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the viral image was fake.
Discrepancies in the viral document: A closer look at the document showed that it carried several inconsistencies, such as irregularities in fonts.
In some paragraphs, one can notice spacing and font size errors.
It is unlikely that an official document would contain such irregularities.
No news reports or official records: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports or any information available in the public domain that supported the viral claim of India asking Pakistan to transfer Khan for his 'personal safety'.
PIB debunks the claim: The fact-check wing of PIB, on its X account, said that the letter was "fake" and was not issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The post shared on 1 December said, "The claims being made in this letter are false, baseless, and part of an ongoing disinformation campaign being pushed by Pakistan against India."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral letter is fake and is being shared with an incorrect claim.
