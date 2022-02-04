No, Only Islamic Customs Weren't Followed at Karnataka Youth Congress' Event

A photo of people praying in the presence of a Muslim cleric, with photographs of Congress leaders Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi seen in the background, is being shared to claim that it shows the inauguration of the Karnataka Youth Congress' office in Bengaluru.

The photo is being shared to insinuate that only Islamic prayers were performed ahead of the office's inauguration, taking a dig at secularity in the Congress party.

But we found that the claim is misleading. Visuals from the event show that Hindu, Christian and Islamic rituals were carried out as the state's new Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris Nalapad was inducted into office.