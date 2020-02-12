Bengaluru Man Held for Taking Blame for MLA Haris’ Son’s Car Crash

Bengaluru police have arrested a man on charges of cheating and impersonation, after he tried to take the blame for a road accident involving Shantinagar MLA NA Haris’ son.

The politician’s son Mohammad Haris Nalapad on Sunday, 9 February, had rammed his Bentley car into a two-wheeler and auto, injuring a mother-son duo and causing the biker to suffer a fracture.

The person identified as Balakrishna, a security detail working with MLA Haris, has been booked under IPC section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and section 201 (giving false information to screen offender), after he tried to take blame for the case.