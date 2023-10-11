Old Video of TDP Councillors Fighting In Andhra Pradesh Viral as Recent

A video showing two men beating each other up in a crowded room is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders engaged in a brawl.

This comes after JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, on 4 October, reportedly said his party would support the TDP "despite being in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," setting off speculation that the JSP has exited the BJP-led alliance.