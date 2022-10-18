ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video Showing People Chasing Away Hardik Patel in Gujarat Shared as Recent

The video could be traced back to 2019, which predates Patel joining BJP by almost three years.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video Showing People Chasing Away Hardik Patel in Gujarat Shared as Recent
i

A video which shows several people arguing with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel is being shared with a claim that people chased away Patel as they are disappointed with him and his party.

The video is being shared ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

However, we found the claim was false.

  • We could trace the video back to a YouTube channel, which uploaded it in 2019.

  • Patel was in the Congress party in 2019, after which he left the party to join the BJP this year.

CLAIM

The video is being shared by social media users to suggest that people in Gujarat chased away BJP leader Hardik Patel. It was shared with a caption in Hindi, "भाजपा नेता हार्दिक पटेल को जनता ने भगाया. गुजरात के लोग बहुत नाराज़ हैं भाजपा से."

(Translation: BJP leader Hardik Patel was chased away by the public. The people of Gujarat are very angry with BJP.)

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We searched for the video on YouTube using keywords, "People slam Hardik Patel Gujarat."

This led us to a video, uploaded in March 2019, on an unverified channel which goes by the name 'ArgumentativeIndian' titled, "People of Gujarat Slams Hardik Patel | आज गुजरात के लोगों ने हार्दिक पटेल को भगाया."

We found that the YouTube video was the same as the viral one.

Further, we found a tweet on an account called PoliticsSolitics, which had the uploaded same video on 26 March 2019.

The video was uploaded in 2019. 

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Patel was a member of the Congress party in 2019, and it was in 2022 that he left the party to join the BJP.

While we couldn't independently verify when exactly the video was taken, but it becomes certain that it is from an old incident and not recent.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

