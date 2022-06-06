Old Video Shared as Hardik Patel Getting Slapped After Joining BJP

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel left the party on 18 May and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 2 June. Soon after, a video showing a person slapping Patel went viral on social media.

The claim that accompanied the video took a dig at Patel by saying that this was how he was welcomed by the public after he joined the BJP.

However, the video dates back to 2019 when Patel was still with the Congress party. A person named Tarun Gajjar had slapped Patel at a public rally in Gujarat for the 'problems' that Gajjar had undergone during the Patidar reservation agitation in Ahmedabad in 2015. Patel was the face of the Patidar agitation, which was aimed at bringing the community within the ambit of the OBC reservation quota.