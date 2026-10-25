Old Video Shared to Show a Recent Video of PM Modi Reacting to Anti-CEC Movement

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show recent footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the anti-CEC Movement and calling out the Indian National Congress (INC) leaders.

The video was shared with the caption, "This fire mode will hurt CJP, Congress. Prime Minister full in angry mode against those trying to create Anarchy in India for their Dirty Politics! (sic)”

What does he say in the video?: In the video, Modi can be heard saying,