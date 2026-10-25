Old Video Shared to Show a Recent Video of PM Modi Reacting to Anti-CEC Movement

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show recent footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the anti-CEC Movement and calling out the Indian National Congress (INC) leaders.
The video was shared with the caption, "This fire mode will hurt CJP, Congress. Prime Minister full in angry mode against those trying to create Anarchy in India for their Dirty Politics! (sic)”
What does he say in the video?: In the video, Modi can be heard saying,
Nothing but unhinged leaders. The unbridled leaders of the Congress are hell-bent on destroying the nation. If you wish to occupy the Prime Minister’s chair, you must first win the hearts of the people. You cannot become the Prime Minister simply by deploying women, using them as proxies to capture a seat. And what is the compulsion that forces you to push mothers and sisters to the forefront in this manner? Have you truly become that hollow?
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is from and does not show recent footage of PM Modi reacting to the anti-CEC Movement.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found that the viral clip is from and shows PM Modi's public address after inaugurating development projects in Meerut.
Following this, we conducted a keyword search.
We found a video uploaded to the official YouTube account of Narendra Modi showing Modi wearing the same clothes, along with a similar framing.
The video, uploaded on , is titled "PM Modi’s address at the launch of various development works in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh"
At around the timestamp, Modi can be heard making the same statements as in the viral clip.
This disproves the claim that the video was recent and a response to the anti-CEC Movement.
We found an article by The Economic Times that reported on Modi's address.
According to it, Modi attacked the Indian National Congress (INC) over the 'shirtless' protest conducted by some of its workers at the AI Impact Summit.
Conclusion: The video is from and does not show recent footage of PM Modi reacting to the anti-CEC movement.
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