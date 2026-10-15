SC Issues Notices to Govt Over Delhi Protests, Crackdown on Journalists

As reported by The Indian Express, the Court indicated it would constitute a committee predominantly or exclusively composed of women, including retired judges and IPS officers, to examine allegations of sexual violence against women journalists during the protests. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising argued that women journalists face unique vulnerabilities at protest sites, stating, “They go there to perform their duties in the exercise of the right to work. Now, being women, they are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse, being pushed and pulled around, especially by male police officers.”