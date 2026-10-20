Modi’s ‘Power to Empower’ Pitch: Does the World Buy India’s Idealism?

On 13 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. The event was held in India for the first time. It brought together, in Modi’s words, “some of the finest minds in the world.”

The themes of the discussions extended across, as Modi described, “economy, technology, energy, and global affairs.” The Prime Minister spoke eloquently on what, according to him, was India’s tradition and outlook towards the world.

Its underlying message was that Indian civilisation has always considered not only its welfare, but that of the world.