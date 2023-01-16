Old Video From Russia Passed Off as Recent Clip From Nepal Plane Crash

After a plane of Yeti Airlines travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed in Nepal on 15 January, a video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that it is from the same incident.

What does the video show?: In the video, flames can be seen emerging from the plane after which it crashes resulting in a huge explosion. Social media users have shared the video with a caption mentioning that it is from the recent plane crash that happened in Nepal.