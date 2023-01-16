Old Video From Russia Passed Off as Recent Clip From Nepal Plane Crash
This video is from August 2021, when an aircraft crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region of Russia.
After a plane of Yeti Airlines travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed in Nepal on 15 January, a video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that it is from the same incident.
What does the video show?: In the video, flames can be seen emerging from the plane after which it crashes resulting in a huge explosion. Social media users have shared the video with a caption mentioning that it is from the recent plane crash that happened in Nepal.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to the viral video uploaded on 17 August 2021 on an unverified Twitter account named 'AeroNews'.
The caption said that an II-112 military transport plane, which had three people on board, crashed in the Moscow region.
News reports of the incident: Taking the caption as a clue, we performed a keyword search on Google.
We found a report published by Reuters on 17 August 2021.
It mentioned that the United Aircraft Corporation, the manufacturer of the prototype IIyushin II-112V military transport aircraft, said that the aircraft carrying three people crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region.
Further, we also found a video of the incident uploaded on The Times of India's official YouTube channel.
What happened in Nepal?: According to reports, ATR-72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines had flown from Kathmandu to Pokhara carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members in the 72-seater aircraft. The plane had reached near Pokhara when it crashed a few seconds before landing.
Conclusion: It is clear that a two-year-old video from Russia is being falsely shared to claim that it shows visuals of the recent plane crash in Nepal.
