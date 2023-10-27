Old Video of Solidarity Protest for Palestine by Jews Shared as Recent

A video showing a group of Palestinian-Jewish people protesting in front of the Israeli forces in support of Palestine is being shared with the claim that it happened recently.
This post recorded 80.2K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is this true?: While this protest does show orthodox Jews showing their solidarity for Palestine, it is an old video and not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into several keyframes and ran a Google image search on some.
This led us to a similar video on YouTube uploaded by a page called Neturei Karta on 2 January.
Neturei Karta is a religious group of Haredi Jews (a group within orthodox Judaism) which was formed in Jerusalem in 1938. The group is anti-zionist and against the establishment of the state of Israel.
1:44 minutes onwards, similar visuals as in the viral video can be seen.
Swipe right to see the comparison between certain frames of the viral video and the video uploaded by Neturei Karta.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The video was uploaded with the caption: "On December 21, 2022, during a week of police raids and harassments of peaceful anti-Zionist activists in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, a large group of police entered the neighbourhood to remove a Palestinian flag from a lamp post. The police have been met with strong protest."
Further, we looked for news reports about the protest and found
some by Turkish news organisations such as Haksoz News and another by Middle East Monitor (MEM).
The Haksoz News report that was published on 9 January noted the protest staged by the Neturei Karta in the Mea Shearim in Jerusalem.
While MEM posted the same video uploaded on Neturei Karta on 9 January.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the date of the protest, it is clear that this video is of an old protest staged by Neturei Karta in Jerusalem and is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)