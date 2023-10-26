Israel's Revenge, Different From Defence, is Indefensible and Counterproductive

Such religiosity breeds brazenness that cares two hoots for the fact that the United Nations (the UN, and not some obviously biased and vested body like the OIC) has sanctioned Israel a greater number of times, as compared to the entire sum of the rest of the world – but Tel Aviv couldn’t care less.

Israel is not new to disproportionate revenge and Netanyahu’s fellow Likud leader of the yesteryears, Ariel Sharon, personified the same template of an unapologetic and ruthless ‘strongman’ who believed in brutal power as a means to attain goals. That Israel then was perhaps at its most violent and distant from its purported goals (as it is now again), is an ignored matter. Sharon’s political braggadocio had shot to fame with the promise of a “quick operation” with the invasion of Lebanon in 1982, but the same persisted for 18 years at a terrible price and no achievement to show for it.

Castigated as the “butcher”, “bulldozer” et al, he was notorious for revenge and land grab by suggesting, “Everyone should move, should run, should grab more hills, expand the territory. Everything that is grabbed will be in our hands”. The net impact of his aggressive politics was the second intifada which resulted in gross mayhem with over 4,000 deaths, across both sides.