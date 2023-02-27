Fact-Check: Old Clip of Earthquake in Nepal Shared as Recent One From Tajikistan
The video dates back to 2015 when a quake rattled Nepal, destroying buildings and temples across the country.
A video, which shows a structure collapsing on a busy junction, is being shared on the internet linking it to the recent earthquake that rocked Tajikistan on 23 February.
Who shared it?: K24, a television station in Kenya, has shared the clip in one of its videos. Several social media users have also uploaded it.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the CCTV timestamp and the word "Tripureshwor" written on the viral clip.
Tripureshwor is a village in the Bagmati zone in Nepal.
Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search such as "Tripureshwor 2015 earthquake."
This led us to an extended version of the viral clip uploaded on a verified YouTube channel called 'WildFilmsIndia'.
It was uploaded on 14 February 2020 and was titled, "Tripureshwor Chowk south view, Kathmandu, Nepal: Gorkha Earthquake 2015."
At around the 1:09 mark, one can see the viral clip playing.
News reports of the incident: A report in NDTV published in April 2015 said that a quake of 7.9 magnitude had rattled Nepal, destroying several buildings and temples across the country.
Geolocating the place: Using Tripureshwor chowk as a reference, we searched on Google Maps and found a similar setting with the help of Google's street view.
The available view is from June 2014 and shows some similarities.
What about the earthquake in Tajikistan?: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern part of the country on Thursday, 23 February, and tremors were also felt in China.
Conclusion: The video is old and is unrelated to the recent earthquake in Tajikistan.
Topics: Earthquake in Nepal Fact Check Tajikistan
