Thirteen Children Killed in Kenya School Stampede: Police
Thirteen children died and more than 40 others were injured in a stampede that occurred as they left school in western Kenya on Monday, 3 February, local police said.
"We have lost 13 children in this stampede and we have others in hospital with injuries," David Kabena, the police chief in the town of Kakamega, told reporters.
The reason for the panic is still unclear.
Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter that emergency services were responding to a "fatal stampede" at the school.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with Press Trust of India)
